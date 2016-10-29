Miami Heat finding success with another young big man

1:32 Hassan Whiteside said it was tough to watch from bench during Hornets rally Pause

2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets

1:41 Dion Waiters said Heat stopped sharing the ball in loss to Hornets

2:09 Hassan Whiteside says Heat has 'an edge to them'

0:29 Woman busted for voter fraud released

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

1:07 Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, stars turn out for "Ballers" premiere