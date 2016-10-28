UM’s Kaaya shouldn’t turn pro, evaluators say

1:25 Southride wins district title after, 20-0, win against Palmetto 0 Pause

2:07 Mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado files suit against Mayor Gimenez

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

2:09 Hassan Whiteside says Heat has 'an edge to them'