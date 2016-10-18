Miami Heat patient with roster amid trade rumors; Dolphins news

A six-pack of Heat and Dolphins nuggets on a Tuesday afternoon:
• The Heat has discussed a trade that would send Goran Dragic to Sacramento for forward Rudy Gay and point guard Darren Collison, according to Michael Scotto of Sheridanhoops.com.
But the indication that both colleague Manny Navarro and I received this afternoon is that there’s nothing happening with that rumored deal at this time.
I’m also told that the Heat is not trying to trade Dragic at this time and wants to see him play with this team, though it does like Gay as a complementary player.
Unless something very appealing surfaces, Pat Riley wants to get a sense of what kind of team he has in the next month or two before he considers moving major pieces. Riley has said he expects teams to call him in December offering contracts of players that those teams regret signing.
If the Heat changed its mind and gave up Dragic in that Sacramento scenario, that deal would give Miami $60 million in cap space next summer if Chris Bosh is removed from Miami’s cap (as expected) and Gay doesn’t exercise a $14.2 million player option for 2017-18.
We’re told Gay would love to play in Miami and the Heat will consider him as a secondary option in free agency next summer.
• More motivation for Hassan Whiteside: In NBA.com’s annual poll of general managers, Whiteside didn’t get a single vote in the best center category, with DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Karl Anthony-Towns and Draymond Green all getting votes.
Whiteside got only one vote for best interior defender (Jordan was first) and was sixth in “best defensive player” category (Kawhi Leonard was first, followed by LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Green and Jordan).
• The Heat remains very much undecided about the best option at starting power forward between Luke Babbitt (the best three-point shooter on the roster) and Derrick Williams (more well-rounded game and held players he guarded to 42.5 percent shooting last season, compared with 48.1 percent for Babbitt).
• Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard offered more insight into his latest right knee injury, telling me the meniscus was indeed torn (during a practice collision with Kenny Stills), he needed surgery (his second on that knee in four months) but doctors don’t believe that knee will hamper him his whole career.
He said he will play again this year but isn’t sure when; the Dolphins believe sometime in November. He’s not on crutches.
• Jay Ajayi, off his 204-yard rushing game, has a gas tank in his locker with the words: “Can you fill up your gas tank every single week?”
• With Ajayi playing brilliantly last week, Adam Gase figures to continue using Arian Foster in a situational third down role.
“You could tell that he wanted to have an extra gear there,” Gase said of his performance against Pittsburgh. “I know he was trying to hit it a couple times. I don't know if he's really even close to 100 percent, but I know he felt like him being dressed and being out there and trying to contribute was beneficial to us, because his leadership means something to a lot of guys, and he does so many things right for us. He made some good plays in that game, especially in the passing game and the protection. I know even though he's not 100 percent, he brings a lot to the table, and I know a lot of guys ... He's one of those guys. He has a calming effect on a lot of people."
For some UM injury news from late Tuesday and some interesting comments from UM coaches, including a Mark Richt priority in recruiting, please click here.
