Miami Heat faces another decision on Bosh; Jose Fernandez fallout

1:40 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins' victory over Steelers Pause

1:24 Gase talks about Dolphins' upset over Steelers

1:10 Tannehill didn't get sacked in victory over Steelers

0:36 Landry says Ajayi's success was due to practice

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers

1:05 Ajayi on his career game against the Steelers

1:58 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks about his team's loss to North Carolina

1:03 ​Miami Hurricanes' Brad Kaaya reflects on his performance

2:25 Florida Panthers now 2-0 after beating Detroit Red Wings

2:28 Tim Kaine in Liberty City