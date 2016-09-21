Dolphins’ first-half offense? An unmitigated disaster

A six-pack of Wednesday Dolphins notes:
How do you describe the Dolphins offense in the first half of games this season? Anemic and abysmal come to mind.
The Dolphins scored just three points before intermission against both Seattle and New England.
Of their 13 first-half possessions, the Dolphins have run five or fewer plays (including punts) in 10 of them.
They managed only three first downs and 111 yards in the first half against Seattle.
They had seven first half possessions against New England and had only 29 total yards in the first five of them before finishing the half with 149 yards thanks to a long late drive.
“We need to move the ball early, get points on the board and give our defense a break,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “We’re working to get it fixed.”
Tannehill insists “no drastic changes need to be made. Details need to be fixed. It’s guys getting open, throwing the ball in the right spot. I don’t fell anything drastic has to happen.”
The Dolphins tried huddling in the first half Sunday before having more success with a no-huddle offense in the second half. But they struggled without huddling for much of the game against Seattle.
Left tackle Branden Albert said the solution is simple for the Dolphins offense: “Somebody has got to make a play!”
THIS AND THAT
• One of the oddities Sunday was defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh not being in the game for at least a couple of plays on New England’s clock-consuming late drive.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones said he was told to go into the game, along with Julius Warmsley, during that possession but wasn’t given a reason.
Jones said defensive linemen will sometimes tell each other when they need to rest, but that wasn’t the case during that drive and the substitutions were dictated by coaches.
The Patriots gained 54 yards and consumed 5:02 off the clock before missing a field goal.
So Suh was off the field for at least a few plays on that drive before returning.
Asked about being on the bench during part of that drive, Suh said: “I feel like I’m in there most every opportunity that I can. If I’m not in there, there’s obviously guys that are capable of being in the game and playing whether that’s Warmsley, Chris Jones, Jordan Phillips, [Jason Jones], that comes down inside. So I really don’t really understand your question. ”
Cam Wake, who declined to talk to reporters Wednesday, also wasn’t on the field during that drive.
• Running back Isaiah Pead, who averaged 6.6 yards in preseason, is still waiting for his chance. He was a healthy scratch against New England and has been inactive each of the first two weeks.
He said he’s fully healthy after a hamstring injury late in preseason.
“Of course not playing is frustrating,” Pead said.
He said he wouldn’t urge coaches to play him because “that’s not me to say something. Actions speak louder. I feel I can make a play and give a spark.”
• Cornerback Jamar Taylor, traded by the Dolphins to Cleveland in April, is starting for Cleveland and has eight tackles in two games.
Among 102 qualifying cornerbacks, Pro Football Focus rates Taylor 84th through two weeks. The Dolphins’ Xavien Howard is 63rd and Byron Maxwell 76th.
The Dolphins and Browns swapped seventh-round picks as part of the Taylor trade.
• The Dolphins say they want to get linebacker Donald Butler defensive snaps but he’s not sure if that will happen this week. Asked if he’s comfortable with his knowledge of all of the playbook, he said: “Some of the stuff I have a handle on.”
• Running back Arian Foster (hamstring) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) weren’t practicing in the part of practice open to reporters.
