Dolphins hope d-line plan doesn’t backfire

A six-pack of Tuesday Dolphins nuggets:
• One reason defensive end Cam Wake is playing so few snaps (16 of 80 Sunday) is the Dolphins believed Jason Jones would be more stout against the run. Another reason is they want to conserve Wake’s energy for pass-rushing downs.
But through two games, Pro Football Focus ranks Jones just 85th of 86 qualifying defensive ends against the run. Among Miami’s other ends who play a lot, Andre Branch is 60th, Mario Williams 45th.
That group was strong against the run against Seattle but struggled against New England.
• Arian Foster’s groin injury isn’t serious (according to Adam Gase), and USA Today’s Tom Pelissero said he’s “iffy for Sunday but probably won’t miss more than 1-2 games.”
• Mystifying: At least twice in the past two years, LeGarrette Blount would have welcomed Dolphins interest but Miami never pursued him, according to an associate. Blount bludgeoned the Dolphins Sunday, with 29 carries for 123 yards.
Alfred Morris, who scored the winning touchdown for Dallas against Washington on Sunday, also was hoping for Dolphins interest this past March, but that never materialized. But he has only 12 carries for 42 yards this season.
• Though the Dolphins hope defensive tackle Earl Mitchell can return halfway through the season, Mitchell said Sunday he’s not sure he will be ready: “Remains to be seen.”
He said he doesn’t need surgery on his calf and instead will concentrate on rest and rehab.
Though he’s on injured reserve, the Dolphins could designate him for short-term IR if he’s ready to play at midseason.
• The Dolphins made a roster move on their practice squad, dumping defensive end Jordan Williams and signing former Florida Gator defensive tackle Leon Orr, who had two tackles and a pass defended in three games for the Raiders last season.
Orr went undrafted out of UF and was cut by the Raiders when they trimmed to 75 players in late August.
• Respected football analytics site footballoutsiders.com gives the Dolphins the third best chance of landing the No. 1 overall draft pick and thus having the league’s worst record (10.1 percent). Cleveland is given the best sot at 23.7 percent and Jacksonville the second-best at 10.3.
