Guess what Ichiro wants to do next; Marlins nuggets; Le Batard/Bayless, radio changes and other media notes

Exercising the $2 million team option on Ichiro Suzuki seems like a no-brainer for the Marlins, and Ichiro, 44, is serious about playing until he’s 50, said his translator, Alan Turner.
“He does more than anybody in the world in the offseason,” Turner said. “He’s here working three days after the season ends. We’re here a couple hours a day working on off days. Nobody does that.”
Marlins infielder Chris Johnson said: “I have never seen anyone [else] have a bat with them on the bus. He’s always swinging. It’s awesome.”
Ichiro also often carries a bat on the team plane and his hotel room.
• The Marlins are 14-18 against the Phillies and Braves, who are a combined 41 games under .500. That, as much as anything, will end up dooming their season.
• During the Marlins’ second-half swoon, manager Don Mattingly has become agitated a few times and told players: “I won’t stand for not having effort or energy!” according to infielder Chris Johnson. But generally, Mattingly has been very positive, Johnson said.
The Marlins’ problems have mostly been a performance issue, with several players batting below .250 since the All-Star break (Marcell Ozuna, Derek Dietrich and others) and the bullpen imploding at times. Injuries also have been very hurtful.
• After missing a couple of months with an elbow injury, Wei-Yin Chen returns to the mound for the Marlins Monday. He has 19 starts, just short of qualifying for the stats leaderboard. But if he did qualify, his ERA of 4.99 would rank 33rd of 34 NL qualifying starters.
MEDIA NOTES
• If you missed this, Chris Wittyngham left 790 The Ticket’s 4-7 p.m. show with Ethan Skolnick to work for CBS Sports Interactive and do play-by-play for BeIN Sports. The station is looking for a replacement.
• Brian “the Beast” London, the host of All-Canes radio and other programming on The Ticket, has made himself into a very versatile employee. This past week, he was promoted to the position of programming coordinator for The Ticket. His on-air responsibilities also will continue.
• ESPN’s Dan Le Batard has never hesitated to good-naturedly jab announcers for leaving ESPN, and this week that extended to Skip Bayless, now with FS-1.
Le Batard mentioned that rapper Lil Wayne was appearing on "'First Fake, this show with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe." He said, "I can’t believe they’re just doing the same thing. I can’t believe that Fox is just doing ‘First Fake,’ that it’s just the same show with Shannon Sharpe as the other black guy. That’s what they’re doing.”
Bayless has boosted Fox’s ratings, but his new show is drawing far less viewers than ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.
• Michelle Beadle was promoted to host of Wednesday night NBA on ESPN (replacing the versatile Doris Burke, who will call more games) and Friday night NBA host (replacing Sage Steele, who will make more on-location SportsCenter appearances). Steele will continue to host ABC games.
