Miami Dolphins tweak their uniforms

The Miami Dolphins new uniforms for 2018 are out.

The team unveiled their new duds on the their website at around noonThursday and what it reveals is that this is indeed an evolutionary rather than revolutionary approach.

Gone is the deep blue that was a significant color palette outlining the numbers and helmet strip. That change that came with a new logo in 2013 has been revised to closer resemble the original colors the team wore at its inception in 1966.

Aqua and orange is the order of the day for the Dolphins and that’s what the new uniforms reflect.

And, yes, the orange is a bit bolder in that it is darker.

The Dolphins will wear their popular throwback uniforms twice in 2018 as they have the previous couple of years. The regular uniforms will offer a variety of possibilities including all white, all aqua, white jersey with aqua pants and aqua jerseys with white pants.