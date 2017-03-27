Miami Dolphins dodging questions about Dion Jordan says everything you need to know about DE’s fate

PHOENIX -- If you ask the Miami Dolphins about the status of players on their roster, you generally get plaudits and hopes and expectations about that signed player. If you ask the team about Dion Jordan, you get a lot of pregnant pauses followed by non-answers.
That speaks volumes.
That tells you Dion Jordan’s future with the team is a dead end street.
So ask Dolphins executive vice president for football operations Mike Tannenbaum if it is safe to assume Jordan will be on the team in 2017 and the non-answer is telling:
“Our roster is always up for discussion,” he says
Ask him if Jordan has met expectations since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2013 and being a huge disappointment with multiple NFL suspensions and injuries more numerous than actual big plays. and the answer again speaks of Jordan having no future with the team.
“Obviously from where he was selected to today, it’s not a move that’s worked out,” Tannenbaum said. “That’s pretty obvious. And we’ll keep evaluating our roster and make moves when we feel it’s appropriate.”
And then someone who is oblivious to where this is going asks if Jordan can best help the Dolphins as a linebacker or defensive end and this from Tannenbaum:
“Like I said, we’re going to keep evaluating our options there,” Tannenbaum said. “When we have an update, we’ll let your guys know.”
Can we stop the charade?
The Dolphins are distancing themselves from Dion Jordan because he will not play for them in 2017 or ever as The Miami Herald reported in January and February and in March. When the regular season rolls around, he will not be on the 53-man roster.
Did the Dolphins confirm that Monday?
No, not in so many words.
But when reporters asked about Lawrence Timmons, which they did, the Dolphins commented on the player’s future with the team. When reporters addressed the recent signings on Kiko Alonso and others, the team was glowing in its response about hopes for how those players are in the plans.
Asking a question about Jordan was like tossing a heaping, smoldering boulder of Kryptonite at Superman. The Dolphins ran away from the query virtually shrieking in fear.
He’s not playing for this team in 2017.
He’s not playing for this team ever.
Move on.
