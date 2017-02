Reasons the Miami Dolphins want to re-sign Dion Sims and still add another TE after that in free agency (with name of best possible addition)

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa Pause

1:19 Marlins' submariner Ziegler on his pitching style

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

3:19 Spoelstra says Heat got back to identity in win over Rockets

2:21 MIA holds important emergency drill

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers