Miami Dolphins top priorities for the April 27-29 draft

0:58 Wade on Riley: 'I have nothing to squash, I'm thankful for what we were able to build here' Pause

0:35 Dwyane Wade gets thunderous applause when taking the court against the Miami Heat

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

1:13 Express how you feel with physics-inspired Valentines from the Dept. of Energy

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

0:16 Police officer fired after punching man in handcuffs

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers