Two U.S. teams excel at Sailing World Cup Miami despite short partnerships

1:32 Jaromir Jagr: One of the NHL's all-time greats Pause

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:04 Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise talks about his love for Les Cayes

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami