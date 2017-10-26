Aly Raisman, right, embraces Simone Biles after the U.S. teammates won silver and gold, respectively, in the women’s all-around at the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Aly Raisman, right, embraces Simone Biles after the U.S. teammates won silver and gold, respectively, in the women’s all-around at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Dmitri Lovetsky AP
Aly Raisman, right, embraces Simone Biles after the U.S. teammates won silver and gold, respectively, in the women’s all-around at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Dmitri Lovetsky AP

Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman continues to speak out on sexual harassment and abuse

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 26, 2017 11:52 AM

Long before Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein put sexual harassment back in the headlines, female U.S. gymnasts pointed a finger en masse at team doctor Larry Nassar as committing sexual abuse. And the biggest voice calling out not just Nassar but USA Gymnastics has been two-time Olympic captain and six-time medalist gymnast Aly Raisman.

Raisman said in a recent interview that she is “really inspired” by the recent outpouring of women coming forward to talk about their experiences with sexual harassment and abuse.

In an exclusive interview with The Forward, Reisman said, “I think it’s really important to start having the conversations. I think it’s incredible — I’ve been really, really inspired the last few months by the, I can’t even count all the women….I am hopeful that the future is going to get better. I think a lot of women are sticking together, and hopefully a lot of men are supporting women, which is very very important.”

Raisman excoriated USA Gymnastics in August when inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame for the organization’s handling of the sexual abuse and harassment claims against Larry Nassar. Nassar, convicted of child pornography possession, has been sued by 125 former gymnasts who allege he committed sexual abuse.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins

    Miami Northwestern High School honors alumnus Brianna Rollins on Thursday, September 15, 2016. Brianna won a gold in the 100 hurdles at last month's Summer Games in Rio.

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins 1:54

Olympic gold medalist Brianna Rollins
Paralympic rowers Helman Roman and Laura Goodkind 0:16

Paralympic rowers Helman Roman and Laura Goodkind
Paralympic rower Helman Roman 0:09

Paralympic rower Helman Roman

View More Video