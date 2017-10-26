Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman continues to speak out on sexual harassment and abuse

Long before Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein put sexual harassment back in the headlines, female U.S. gymnasts pointed a finger en masse at team doctor Larry Nassar as committing sexual abuse. And the biggest voice calling out not just Nassar but USA Gymnastics has been two-time Olympic captain and six-time medalist gymnast Aly Raisman.
Raisman said in a recent interview that she is “really inspired” by the recent outpouring of women coming forward to talk about their experiences with sexual harassment and abuse.
In an exclusive interview with The Forward, Reisman said, “I think it’s really important to start having the conversations. I think it’s incredible — I’ve been really, really inspired the last few months by the, I can’t even count all the women….I am hopeful that the future is going to get better. I think a lot of women are sticking together, and hopefully a lot of men are supporting women, which is very very important.”
Raisman excoriated USA Gymnastics in August when inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame for the organization’s handling of the sexual abuse and harassment claims against Larry Nassar. Nassar, convicted of child pornography possession, has been sued by 125 former gymnasts who allege he committed sexual abuse.
