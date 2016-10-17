Track and field coach to youth Olympians and NFL stars, Jesse Holt dies at 73

As a track and field giant in Miami, the first African-American to make the All-Dade County High School Track Team, Jesse Holt competed against sprinters like Bob Hayes and Jimmy Hines, both of whom held the title as “World’s Fastest Human.” Holt competed in the United States Olympic Trials.
Any one of these accomplishments would foster Holt as a local athletic hero. But he would see it another way.
Holt, who founded the Miami Northwest Express Track Club and the Annual Northwest and Field Classic in 1976, guided his club to include a current 250 members ages 5 through 21. The kids come from neighborhoods in Overtown, Liberty City, Opa-locka, Miami Gardens and Miramar. The annual classic, which his wife, Claudette, helps organize, brings to Miami more than 3,000 athletes, ages 5 through 80, from the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.
Holt, a 1990 Spirit of Excellence Award-winner from the Miami Herald, died Sunday at 73. The beloved coach left a legacy of giving in South Florida.
Working with kids, Holt said, that’s a life well-lived.
“I would have to say the best part would have to be what I have done with the kids,” he said in a June 2016 profile in the Miami Herald. “I know what kids need.”
Indeed.
Athletes trained by Holt participate in international competitions around the world. One, Tiffany Ross-Williams, was a 2008 Olympic finalist in the women's 400-meter hurdles, in Beijing. A 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, Bershawn Jackson, sponsored coach Holt's trip to China. Numerous National Football League athletes trained under, and learned from, Holt, including Melvin Bratton (Denver Broncos), Willis MaGahee (Baltimore Ravens) and Glenn Holt (Cincinatti Bengals).
“This is a man, a very good man, who made such a difference in so many young lives and their futures. We have been blessed by the example he set,” said David Lawrence Jr., retired Miami Herald publisher and nationally known children's advocate.
Facebook posts, led by nephew Sean Holt, who called his uncle “the rock of my family” poured in Tuesday morning.
“You were more than a coach to me. A mentor, role model, even a friend,” posted Shelly Bean. “Without you, I wouldn't have my college degree. You stayed with me every step of the way. Everyone knew I couldn't come home without seeing Coach Holt. You taught me so much throughout these years. At the age of 9, I learned what hard work, dedication, and commitment was. Because of you, I have the true friends that stand with me today. As I grew up, I learned to be a role model for our youth, even when I didn't plan on being that.”
Holt is survived by his wife Claudette and children Alan, Reginald, Darren and Nefeteri.
This obituary will be updated.
