Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner, center, directs his players during a timeout in the third period of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28, in Sunrise. The Panthers’ Thursday game against the Bruins has been postponed due to a severe winter storm in the Northeast.
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner, center, directs his players during a timeout in the third period of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28, in Sunrise. The Panthers’ Thursday game against the Bruins has been postponed due to a severe winter storm in the Northeast. Joel Auerbach AP
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner, center, directs his players during a timeout in the third period of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 28, in Sunrise. The Panthers’ Thursday game against the Bruins has been postponed due to a severe winter storm in the Northeast. Joel Auerbach AP

Florida Panthers

‘Bomb cyclone’ postpones Panthers’ game against Bruins

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 11:44 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Florida Panthers’ game against the Boston Bruins has been postponed due to the severity of the winter storm impacting the Northeast, the NHL announced Thursday.

The game, which was to have been Thursday night in Boston, will be rescheduled, with an announcement coming at a later date.

The storm, which is being referred to as a “bomb cyclone,” is ravaging the northeastern coast of the United States. In Boston, winds were steady at more than 30 mph, with gusts exceeding 70 mph becoming a possibility in Massachusetts throughout the afternoon.

A blizzard warning was in effect in Boston and other parts of the Northeast on Thursday with the possibility of up to 16 inches of snow accumulating in certain areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Panthers (17-17-5) entered Thursday five points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Their five-game win streak was snapped Tuesday after a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Panthers continue their five-game road stretch Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Young girl in Barbados became Florida Panthers biggest fan

    An 11-year-old native of Barbados had just participated in a Florida Panthers hockey clinic in her country, it was her first exposure to hockey, and she met Florida Panthers defensemen Alex Petrovic and Ian McCoshen.

Young girl in Barbados became Florida Panthers biggest fan

Young girl in Barbados became Florida Panthers biggest fan 2:01

Young girl in Barbados became Florida Panthers biggest fan
Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury 1:26

Jonathan Huberdeau talks recuperating from his Achilles’ injury
Panthers goalie Luongo on entering the season with the right mindset 1:24

Panthers goalie Luongo on entering the season with the right mindset

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats