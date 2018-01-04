‘Bomb cyclone’ postpones Panthers’ game against Bruins

The Florida Panthers’ game against the Boston Bruins has been postponed due to the severity of the winter storm impacting the Northeast, the NHL announced Thursday.
The game, which was to have been Thursday night in Boston, will be rescheduled, with an announcement coming at a later date.
The storm, which is being referred to as a “bomb cyclone,” is ravaging the northeastern coast of the United States. In Boston, winds were steady at more than 30 mph, with gusts exceeding 70 mph becoming a possibility in Massachusetts throughout the afternoon.
A blizzard warning was in effect in Boston and other parts of the Northeast on Thursday with the possibility of up to 16 inches of snow accumulating in certain areas.
The Panthers (17-17-5) entered Thursday five points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot. Their five-game win streak was snapped Tuesday after a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Panthers continue their five-game road stretch Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.
