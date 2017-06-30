Florida Panthers make moves and talk to Jagr as free agency opens Saturday

So far this offseason, the Florida Panthers’ roster has seen mostly subtractions.
Starting Saturday at noon, general manager Dale Tallon is expected to make some additions to his 2017-18 roster when the free agency signing period opens.
Florida’s roster cuts started last week when leading goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault was picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft and, in turn, the Panthers sent Reilly Smith and his $25-million contract to the Golden Knights.
On Friday in anticipation for Saturday’s signings, the Panthers put veteran winger Jussi Jokinen on waivers with the intention of buying out the final year of his contract.
The Panthers saved over $1 million in cash and close to $3 million in cap space by jettisoning Jokinen who will count as $1.3 million of salary against the cap in each of the next two seasons.
According to capfriendly.com, Florida is close to $23 million under next year’s salary cap with free agents — including restricted free agent defensemen Mark Pysyk and Alex Petrovic — still to sign.
As for additions to Florida’s roster, Jaromir Jagr is still out there with a source within the Panthers saying team management and the new coaching staff wants the 45-year-old forward back but at a reduction in salary from last year’s $4 million.
Tallon said Thursday night at a team event at BB&T Center that he continues to speak with Jagr’s agent and “spoke with him today.”
The Panthers are expected to sign a couple of wingers soon after the league opens for business.
If Florida are looking to spend some money, Montreal’s Alexander Radulov is the top free agent forward available. Radulov made almost $6 million last season and scored 18 goals with 54 points for the Canadiens.
If the Panthers are looking for bargains, there’s always Nail Yakupov, Drew Stafford, Radim Vrbata and Sam Gagner on the market if they don’t resign with their current teams before noon.
Everywhere I look,I read:all FA getting calls from10-12teams. Me0 calls.On the contrary,I'm trying to call them,and no ones picking up.— Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) June 29, 2017
Former Florida prospect Evgeni Dadonov could also find his way back to the Panthers after spending the past five seasons in the KHL.
Dadonov scored 10 goals in 55 games with Florida over the course of three seasons from 2009-12. Dadonov scored 30 for St. Petersburg last season.
Last year, Florida traded for the rights to Keith Yandle before signing him to a long-term deal. On July 1, the Panthers added James Reimer as well as Marchessault and Colton Sceviour.
Florida added defenseman Jason Demers the following day.
