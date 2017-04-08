Florida Panthers celebrate end of their ‘season to forget’ with victory in home finale

The Florida Panthers haven’t felt too good about things much lately but they sure enjoyed themselves Saturday night.
Playing in front of a large crowd cheering them on, the Panthers turned the home finale of a disappointing 2016-17 season into an Irish wake of sorts as Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice in a 3-0 rout of the Buffalo Sabres at BB&T Center.
The win snapped a six-game slide and kept Florida out of the Atlantic Division cellar with a game remaining Sunday night in Washington against the NHL’s top team.
Huberdeau played perhaps his best game of the season in scoring twice with changes for as many as four goals more.
One shot Huberdeau made on goalie Rob Lehner in the first froze inches from the goal line.
Yet Huberdeau wasn’t awarded the top star of the night. That honor went to Shawn Thornton who played his final NHL game Saturday.
Honored by the team moments after Huberdeau made it 3-0 in the third period, Thornton went out on a high note.
Thornton had no plans to travel with the team to Washington after playing in his 705th NHL game on Saturday with family and friends in the building.
On the ice, Florida took aim at Lehner and the Sabres throughout the first yet came up empty. Huberdeau alone should have had two goals in the opening period only it was scoreless at the break.
In the second, the Panthers finally broke through as Nick Bjugstad knocked in a pass from Thomas Vanek at the 7:45 mark.
Alex Petrovic just leaned over to Jaromir Jagr and asked if he was coming back next year. "Yeah," Jagr said as he looked at me and smiled. pic.twitter.com/6DJlBWmIbR— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 8, 2017
With 2:57 left in the second, Huberdeau got tangled up with Lehner out of the net and fell into the goal cage as if he was Pittsburgh goalie Tom Barrasso hiding from a barrage of rubber rats hitting the ice in the 1996 playoffs.
Yet before curling into the netting, Huberdeau pulled the puck in with him for Florida’s second goal of the night.
Huberdeau later picked up his second goal of the game early in the third by bouncing it off Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
The Panthers, who won the Atlantic Division last season, now have 79 points with one game left.
Florida had lost six consecutive games and 16 of its past 21 heading into Saturday’s contest.
Sunday: Panthers at Capitals
When/where: 7 p.m.; Verizon Center, Washington.
TV/radio: FSFL; WQAM 560, WMEN 640.
Series: Washington leads 63-47-9.
Scouting report: The Capitals, who are 2-0 against Florida so far, already clinched the President’s Trophy for most point in the NHL this season and will have home ice throughout the postseason. The Panthers will end their disappointing season outside of the playoffs.
