Sunrise Blues continue as St. Louis hands Florida Panthers yet another home loss

The Panthers have one of the worst records on home ice in the entire NHL — a big reason Florida is staying home when the playoffs kick off next week.
On Thursday night, the Sunrise woes continues as the visiting St. Louis Blues left South Florida with a 6-3 victory over the Panthers.
Since the Panthers won in St. Louis on Feb. 20, they have lost 17 of 22 games to drop to the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.
Florida is 18-19-3 at home just better than Detroit and Colorado and plays its final game at BB&T Center this season on Saturday night.
The Panthers end this disappointing season Sunday in Washington against the Capitals.
Florida has now lost a season-high six consecutive games including its past two on home ice.
“It has been a tough year for us, especially late in the season here,” said Vincent Trocheck, who tied the score at 1 in the second period with his first goal since Nov. 28.
“It’s no fun for us. We obviously want to win. This is not what we envisioned coming into the season. We thought we would be in a playoff spot, maybe go further than we did last year. It’s a tough way to end the season here. We need to get some wins, go into the offseason on a high note.”
St. Louis took the lead three different times Thursday with the Panthers tying it each time before Patrik Berglund scored with 9:23 remaining to give the playoff-bound Blues the lead for good a win.
Down 1-0, Florida tied it 6:41 into the second on Trocheck’s 23rd goal of the season.
With the Blues up 2-1, Mike Matheson got his seventh of his rookie season a mere 55 seconds into the third.
Florida again tied the score on Denis Malgin’s first since Gerard Gallant was coach of the Panthers back on Nov. 15.
Malgin, to be fair, has spent a good chunk of this season in the minor leagues.
“The guys never gave up, that’s for sure,” said interim head coach Tom Rowe, who will be replaced behind the bench once the season concludes.
Up 4-3 in the third, the Blues got an insurance goal from Alex Pietrangelo with 6:11 left before tagging on an empty net goal with just under a minute left.
UP NEXT FOR THE PANTHERS
Saturday: Final home game of 2016-17 season v. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Sunday: Final game of 2016-17 season at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
