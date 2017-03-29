Born in Quebec, Jonathan Marchessault has found his home in South Florida

4:25 The Florida Panthers say their goodbyes to Detroit's Joe Louis Arena Pause

3:27 Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:01 Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival

0:58 Dolphins Jay Ajayi wins team MVP award

2:15 Erik Spoelstra: This felt like a playoff game

0:42 Masked men burglarize Doral cellphone store

1:02 Dolphins' Tunsil talks Seahawks and SEC football