The Chicago Blackhawks remain the role model for the Florida Panthers

2:38 Brian Campbell happy with move north to Chicago Pause

2:27 Sunrise homecoming for Chychrun & Crouse

1:35 Florida Panthers lost season suffers another loss

1:04 Aaron Ekblad returns for Florida Panthers

1:36 Honored by Penguins, Jaromir Jagr would rather have victory

2:38 Jaromir Jagr: I'll beat Gordie after 50 as well

1:56 Florida Panthers back on the road

1:52 Florida Panthers end slide with a rout

1:17 Challenging year for Panthers - and their captain