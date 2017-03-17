Barkov goal lifts Florida Panthers past New York Rangers 4-3 in shootout

The Florida Panthers desperately needed a win.
Aleksander Barkov’s shootout magic got it for them.
Barkov’s goal in a shootout Friday night lifted the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the New York Rangers Friday at Madison Square Garden. Barkov’s seventh shootout tally in 10 tries was the only score in the shootout, and it moved the Panthers within five points of a playoff spot with 12 games to play.
Florida had worked hard to gain a third-period lead on a goal by Jonathan Huberdeau, but Mats Zuccarello’s goal with 8:15 left tied it. The Panthers, clinging to playoff life, got 29 saves from James Reimer, and Reimer stopped all three Rangers shootout chances, to help the Panthers gain a much-needed win.
A win looked hardly likely early Friday as Florida was down 2-0 after five minutes but rallied to take a third-period lead, but again couldn’t hold it.
The Panthers dominated long stretches of the game, and with 12:37 left the Panthers took their first lead as Huberdeau, entering the zone on a 3-on-2, sent a feed to a streaking Jaromir Jagr down the slot, who passed the puck across the crease to Aleksander Barkov, who smacked it past Antti Raanta.
But with 8:15 left the Rangers tied it as Zuccarello (two goals Friday) sent a wrist shot from the left circle, on a pass off the boards from Brendan Smith, underneath goalie James Reimer’s arm to tie the game at 3.
Down 2-0 after the first period, Florida dominated from the start of the second and got back within one just 85 seconds into the period. Alex Petrovic’s blast from the right point clanged off the post, but the rebound came out to Jonathan Huberdeau in the slot, who quickly jammed it past Raanta to cut the deficit to 2-1.
At 6:41 the Panthers tied it on the power play on a gorgeous tic-tac-toe passing play. Jason Demers entered the zone and hit Thomas Vanek on right wing, who held the puck and drew two Rangers defenders to him, before feathering a cross-ice pass to Jussi Jokinen, who smacked the puck into the open net.
Florida continued to dominate the period, and at one point in the middle frame the Panthers had had 17 of the last 20 shots on goal.
The way the game started certainly seemed ominous for Florida. The Rangers, who hadn’t won at home since Feb. 19, jumped out to a lead 2:34 into the game on the power play.
The Rangers’ Zuccarello ripped a low wrist shot through Reimer’s legs for a 1-0 lead. Just 1:37 later the Rangers struck again; a turnover in the middle of the ice in the Panthers’ zone by Jonathan Marchessault (forced by oncoming Ranger Brendan Smith) resulted in New York pressure. Seconds later the puck landed on the stick of a wide-open J.T Miller just above on the left circle, who ripped it five-hole on Reimer.
Florida is back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh.
