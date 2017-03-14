Florida Panthers roar back to life, end five-game slide by blowing away Leafs

2:10 Florida Panthers name their new captain Pause

2:10 Thomas Vanek fitting in just fine

1:42 Jaromir Jagr: Forget talking, just win

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

2:20 Coach Jim Morris and Romy Gonzalez

0:45 These thieves case a Collins Ave Condo, then steal $11k motorcycle

1:43 ​Fire rips through Miami boatyard

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand