Lightning get physical, knock out Panthers with late goal

With three of its starting centermen out of their lineup not to mention superstar Steven Stamkos, the Tampa Bay Lightning did its best to even things up against the Panthers on a fight-filled Saturday night.
The Lightning not only knocked out defenseman Aaron Ekblad and diminutive forward Denis Malgin with big hits along the boards, but scored with 2:23 left to help its slim playoff chances by beating Florida 3-2 at Amalie Arena.
The Lightning salvaged a season split with its cross-state and divisional rivals while also putting another crimp in Florida’s rapidly fading postseason hopes.
Tampa Bay extended its lead on the Panthers in the Eastern Conference playoff ‘race’ by four points as Florida has dropped eight of its past nine — getting just three of the available 18 points.
Instead of looking toward a first-round meeting with the Washington Capitals, the Panthers are now looking toward a season-ending game in D.C. against the Caps on April 9.
The Panthers, fresh off a 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Friday, had James Reimer back in net after he faced 44 shots on goal and 70 attempted shots.
Reimer stood tall for Florida time and again and, at least in the first period, his teammates gave him some run support.
Jaromir Jagr put the Panthers on the board as he corralled a big rebound off a Sasha Barkov shot and sent an odd-angled shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy with 3:28 left in the opening period.
In the final minute of the first, defenseman Mark Pysyk made it 2-0 when he fired a long shot with Jagr blocking.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that would conclude their scoring for the night.
The Lightning got physical in the second with Ekblad being knocked out of the game when he went head first into the glass thanks to a high hit from Gabriel Dumont.
Minutes later, Anton Stralman sized up Malgin and drove him into the corner of the glass off the Florida bench with a slow hip check. Malgin remained face down on the ice for what seemed like an hour before he slowly rose and was helped out the nearby tunnel to the Florida training room.
That hit also cost Florida the services of defenseman Alex Petrovic who went after Stralman and was slapped with a 10-minute misconduct for his actions.
Tampa Bay cut into the Florida lead between the Ekblad and Malgin hits – both did not return under the suspicion of a concussion – when Nikita Kucherov broke the Panthers’ impressive penalty kill run 3:43 into the second.
Before Kucherov beat Reimer, Florida had successfully killed off 31 consecutive penalties.
The Lightning eventually tied the score midway through the second when Yanni Gourde forced a turnover in the neutral zone and raced through Vincent Trocheck and put a soft, sliding shot through the legs of Reimer.
Tampa Bay got its first lead of the night with 2:23 left after Ondrej Palat knocked down a shot from Andrej Sustr and past Reimer.
▪ Greg McKegg didn’t need to introduce him to the Panthers on Saturday night as the former Florida fourth-liner stepped into the Lightning lineup for the first time in four games due to all of Tampa’s injuries.
The Lightning were without starting centers Tyler Johnson, Cedric Paquette and Vladislav Namestnikov on Saturday.
McKegg, who played in 31 games for the Panthers this season, was claimed by the Lightning when Florida waived him just before the trade deadline last month.
Comments