Season slipping away? Florida Panthers don’t show much fight in another home loss

The Panthers may technically be in the hunt for a playoff spot, may be just a few points back of being part of Stanley Cup chase next month.
It just doesn’t feel like it right now.
On Tuesday, it sure didn’t look like it.
Florida’s downward spiral continued in ugly fashion Tuesday as the New York Rangers ran out to a three-goal lead and handed the Panthers yet another home loss – this one 5-2 at BB&T Center.
The Panthers, who, for big portions of the night, didn’t look like they wanted to be on the ice, have lost six of their past seven home games.
Florida is a meager 1-5-1 (getting three of an available 14 points in the standings) since getting South Florida excited about their playoff chances with a 5-0 western road trip.
Feels like last year, not last month.
Tuesday, Florida’s defense broke down time and again as the Rangers dominated a two-goal opening period which, if it weren’t for terrific play by goalie James Reimer, should have been much worse.
The Rangers, by the way, played extra hockey in Tampa the night before, beating the Lightning 1-0 in overtime.
Reimer, mostly alone in front of the Ranger shooting gallery, was mercifully pulled by interim head coach Tom Rowe after New York made it 4-1 in the second.
Defenseman Steven Kampfer, traded from the Panthers in November, helped make it 1-0 when Chris Kreider knocked his long shot down and past Reimer midway through the first. Tanner Glass, a former Panther as well, made it 2-0.
Down 3-0, Florida finally showed some life when Thomas Vanek scored his first since Florida acquired him in a deal with Detroit last week.
That life was vacuumed away moments later when Nick Holden scored.
Florida made it 4-2 on an Aaron Ekblad goal late in the third, one rendered moot on an empty net goal in the final minutes.
Comments