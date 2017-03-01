Florida Panthers make big splash, trade for scorer Thomas Vanek from Detroit

The Florida Panthers made the first big move of the NHL’s final day of trading by acquiring veteran forward Thomas Vanek from the Detroit Red Wings.
Vanek, 33, has 15 goals and 38 points with the Wings this season. He has 331 career goals in parts of 12 seasons with the Sabres, Islanders, Wild and Wings.
Vanek is expected to meet the Panthers in Philadelphia and be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Flyers.
Although the cost wasn’t cheap — Florida gave up a third round draft pick and defenseman Dylan McIlrath (who has spent much of the year in the minors) — the Panthers didn’t give up a roster player in trying to improve their team.
“To be on a team with [Jaromir Jagr] will be amazing,” Vanek told Canada’s Sportsnet not long after the trade came to light. “To be on the same team with him will be fun.”
Florida came into the day a point back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and four points back of Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division.
The NHL trade deadline comes at 3 p.m.
Comments