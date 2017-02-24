Home Kill: After historic road trip, Florida Panthers lose in Sunrise again

This isn’t the homecoming the Florida Panthers anticipated, wanted nor needed.
“We should go back on the road,” one front office type quipped.
Yes, the the road-warrior Panthers failed to pick up any postseason real estate as they stumbled on home ice once again Friday, losing 4-2 to the Calgary Flames at BB&T Center.
Florida, which set a franchise record by winning all five of its most recent road games, has lost its past two in Sunrise to Alberta rivals Edmonton and Calgary.
The Flames, meanwhile, got the Sunshine State sweep by taking down the Panthers a night after dispatching the host Tampa Bay Lightning.
Friday night started off just fine for the home team as Nick Bjugstad’s power play goal 4:54 in gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead.
Calgary quickly took control with three consecutive goals before Sasha Barkov brought it to 3-2 with 2:40 left in the first.
#Flames will go into the third leading the #FlaPanthers 4-2 ... SOG: FLA 24-17 pic.twitter.com/CcFkZ8tJnb— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 25, 2017
The Flames upped their lead to two again in the second when Matt Stajan’s side shot bounced off the sliding skate of Troy Brouwer and past Roberto Luongo — who moved into fourth on the NHL’s all-time list with his 964th game played.
Counting a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings before leaving for their 5-0 road trip, the Panthers have lost their past three at BB&T Center heading into Sunday’s big game against Ottawa.
Florida is chasing the Senators in the Atlantic Division standings and could have been closer had they earned even one of the four available points since coming home — although Ottawa losing Friday at Carolina didn’t hurt.
