Jonathan Huberdeau making up for lost time

2:19 Tom Rowe: 'Burn the tape' Pause

1:46 Derek MacKenzie, Panthers disappointed with loss

1:20 Marlins Fanfest celebrates passion for home team

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology