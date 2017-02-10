Matheson maturing into a true impact player for the Panthers

In the first period of a game last week, Florida defenseman Mike Matheson lost track of the puck and player he was trying to defend near goalie Roberto Luongo.
Matheson could only watch as Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingle slammed the puck past his goalie.
Perhaps last year, Matheson would have tried to crawl into a hole on the bench, the miscue bothering him throughout the rest of the game and basically ending any effectiveness he could offer.
This isn’t last year. In the following period, Matheson fired a strong slapshot off a faceoff to score his second of the game to tie the score. The Panthers, thanks in part of Matheson’s two goals, beat the Sens 6-5.
“He would have really beat himself up over that and it would have affected the rest of his game,” said coach Tom Rowe, who had Matheson for the start of his pro career with the AHL Portland Pirates last season.
“It just shows how much he has matured as a player and a person. A mistake doesn’t bother him; he just rolled with it and played a great game. I’m really proud of the way he handled it.”
Matheson, 22, is in his second pro season after three standout seasons at Boston College.
Florida’s top draft pick following its playoff season in 2012, Matheson was considered the top prospect in the system for years with roommate and fellow Florida defensive prospect Ian McCoshen ranked second.
Since leaving BC after his junior year, Matheson has given credence to his lofty rankings.
“He came here with a really smart hockey mind,” said Florida television analyst and Hall of Fame defenseman Denis Potvin.
“His skating ability is what makes him stand out. It’s unreal how fast he can skate and get into the play. His defensive skills with his stick rival Duncan Keith, in my view, right now.”
Said one NHL scout: “I think he’s their best defenseman right now.”
Although he spent most of last year in Portland, Maine, with the AHL Pirates, he was called up at the end of last season as Florida made a run to the Atlantic Division title.
Matheson only played in three regular season games for the Panthers, but after Florida lost Game 1 of its opening-round playoff series against the Islanders, then-coach Gerard Gallant made a surprising lineup change before Game 2.
Gallant benched veteran Jakub Kindl in favor of the rookie from Boston College.
Not only did Matheson not look out of place, but he excelled and never left the lineup – his five postseason games a touch more than the ones he played in during the regular season.
“He has a special set of skills; the way he skates, way he moves the puck,” teammate Derek MacKenzie said. “We are really seeing him mature and come into his own as a player. He’s here to learn and get better. He’s not relying on his raw talent. It has been fun to watch.”
In the eyes of the Panthers, Matheson was a guy they figured would battle for a roster spot in training camp but perhaps start his second pro season back in the minors. After his playoff work, their opinion changed greatly.
All of a sudden, the Panthers were counting on Matheson to not only make their team but play a significant role. Florida changed up its defense with few exceptions. Matheson was one of the exceptions.
“Going from last year in this year, the thing I really wanted to work on was my consistency,” said Matheson, who played in his 52nd game of the year for the Panthers on Thursday.
“I’ve never really played this many games in my life, so I try to limit the mistakes and be more consistent in the decisions I make with the puck.”
Lately, Matheson has been noticed for his solid play on both ends of the ice. A defenseman with plenty of offensive skill, his five goals are third on the team amongst defensemen behind Jason Demers and Aaron Ekblad.
Now back with Alex Petrovic following his two month absence because of an injured ankle and the Panthers have nothing but high hopes for Matheson’s play in the final few months of the regular season.
Although it was Matheson’s offensive prowess which brought him acclaim in his college days, his play defensively has markedly improved.
“He is just so easy to play with, he’s never in bad position,” Petrovic said. “I think we work well together, it feels natural. Even though this is his first full NHL season, I think he’s one of the best defensemen around.”
▪ The Panthers kick off a five-game road trip Saturday in Nashville with MacKenzie saying after Thursday’s demoralizing 6-3 loss to the Kings that Florida’s season may depend on how they play the Western Conference in the coming weeks.
Aside from its five-game trip to Nashville, three games in California and the finale in St. Louis, Florida plays host to Edmonton and Calgary upon its return to Sunrise.
“I personally think this is huge,” MacKenzie said. “The season is on the line right here.”
