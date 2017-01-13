Jason Demers, Florida Panthers defense getting things done

Tom Rowe and the Panthers front office had a busy first day on the free agency market in July, signing not only some new players but some of their own to long-term contracts.
When the dust settled, the Panthers noticed one of their targets was still available. They quickly got on the phone to see if Jason Demers had any interest in coming south.
He did. Demers ended up signing a five-year contract on Day 2 of the free agency period, and he has rewarded the Panthers with better offensive play than they had hoped.
“He has been able to shut things down, play unbelievable defense for us,” said Rowe, the interim coach and general manager. “It’s why we signed him, why we signed Keith Yandle. I think our defense is really starting to find some great chemistry.
“We were shocked when Jason was still there; we had him ranked No. 2 behind Yandle. When he was still available, we went hard after him and stayed on it until we got a deal done.
“Signing Demers was almost a bonus because we thought he would have been scooped up in the first couple of hours.”
In Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over the host Islanders, Demers scored the game-winning goal — his career-high eighth of the season.
“It’s not something I have really looked at; I never considered myself a goal scorer,” said Demers, who came to Florida from Dallas.
“I have been getting some lucky bounces this year, so I’m going to keep putting pucks at the net. So far, so good. It makes things better when you win and when you’re playing solid defensively.
“I’ll take those all day.”
The signing of Demers was the finishing touch on Florida’s wholesale defensive changes. When the Panthers opened the season, four of their six defensemen were not on the team the previous opening night.
While it took Florida’s defense some time to come together, it appears as if they are really sewing things up now. In the previous two games heading into Friday night’s home game against the Islanders, the Panthers had surrendered a combined one goal.
A season’s worth of mixing and matching defensive pairs might finally be paying off as the Florida defensive unit does appear more cohesive in getting rid of pucks and playing its assignments.
“I think any time you shake up a roster, it’s going to take time,” said rookie Mike Matheson, who only played in three regular-season games for the Panthers before playing in the final five of last year’s opening-round playoff series against the Islanders. “We had full confidence in everyone’s abilities, but it takes time to get some chemistry going. It looks like things are going in the right direction.”
THIS AND THAT
▪ Rowe gave an update on Florida’s high-profile injuries and, at least for one, the news wasn’t great. Sasha Barkov was originally said to be out for three weeks with a “lower-body” injury the Panthers have yet to publicly comment on.
Barkov, now out the past two weeks, has been skating with Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) and Alex Petrovic (ankle), but Rowe now says “there’s no timeline.”
Rowe said Huberdeau could be back the first week of March; Petrovic could return following the All-Star break in early February. Nick Bjugstad (groin) is still out for a couple of weeks.
▪ Members of Finland’s HIFK hockey front office were guests of the Panthers for Friday’s morning skate and spoke with Jussi Jokinen following practice.
HIFK, based in Helsinki, is one of the more decorated teams in the Finnish Elite League and claims a number of NHL alumni — Jokinen not included as he came up with rival Kärpät, a team of which he is a part-owner.
