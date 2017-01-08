Florida Panthers well aware their second half needs to be much better than the first

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military Pause

2:06 Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola nominated to head up Army

2:27 Florida Panthers react to Vinnie Viola appointment

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners