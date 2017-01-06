Injuries continue to pile up but shorthanded Florida Panthers still beat Nashville

The Florida Panthers were without two key players Friday night yet they held on to beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 at BB&T Center.
Goalie Roberto Luongo, who was supposed to start against the Predators, came out for warm-ups but didn’t start the game and later left the bench for an unknown reason.
Florida started James Reimer in net against the Preds yet had to turn to Bobby Segin — a team ticketing salesman who played at UConn – as the emergency backup.
The Panthers could recall former Colorado goalie Reto Berra before Saturday’s game with the Bruins.
Later in the night, Florida lost center Nick Bjugstad to an undisclosed lower body injury during the first period. The Panthers are already playing without forwards Jonathan Huberdeau, Sasha Barkov and Seth Griffith.
Despite being short-handed, the Panthers took a quick 1-0 lead on Greg McKegg’s second goal of the season (and in as many nights), holding onto it until the third.
Nashville tied the score when it caught the Panthers on a line change with Mike Ribeiro feeding Craig Smith with a smooth cross-ice pass at 5:03 of the period.
The Panthers took the lead back midway through the period when Jonathan Marchessault beat Juuse Saros with an odd-angled shot off a pass from Vincent Trocheck.
▪ The Boston Bruins were scheduled to fly into Fort Lauderdale for Saturday’s game but were diverted to Miami International following the airport’s closure.
Following Friday’s game, the Predators were scheduled to bus to Miami and take the plane the Bruins arrived in to Chicago.
▪ The Panthers held a moment of silence for Friday’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport with some players — including Mike Matheson — writing ‘FLL’ on their skates in silver marker.
