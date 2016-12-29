Montreal Canadiens score late, snap losing streak to Florida Panthers in OT

The Florida Panthers had the number of the Montreal Canadiens for a while, but their winning streak against hockey’s most storied franchise ended Thursday night.
Montreal got a Brendan Gallagher goal late in the third to force overtime and ended up beating the Panthers 3-2 at BB&T Center.
Florida ends its five-game homestand featuring all Atlantic Division opponents 1-1-3.
The Panthers, who lead the all-time series against the Canadiens 42-41-6, had won the past five between the two.
Florida Panthers source says Sasha Barkov injury a day2day thing, could miss a week or two at most.https://t.co/0p4E8ic946 pic.twitter.com/yMEnVKazLf— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) December 30, 2016
Jason Demers made it 1-0 at 13:58 of the first when his rifle shot off the pads of former Florida backup Al Montoya and ricocheted off teammate Shea Weber and into the back of the net.
Montreal tied the score on a Max Pacioretty power play 5:45 into the second, but Vincent Trocheck got his second in as many nights with a sweet shot past a screened Montoya on Florida’s third power play of the evening.
Florida again failed to hang onto the lead as Brendan Gallagher beat James Reimer with 2:37 remaining.
Reimer, who replaced Montoya as Roberto Luongo’s backup on July 1, was sharp throughout the night — and even made a handful of second period saves sans his stick — but couldn’t keep the Panthers out of their 16th overtime game of a season which has yet to hit the halfway mark.
