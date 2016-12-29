Florida Panthers stay quiet on Sasha Barkov’s mysterious injury

The Florida Panthers are being very quiet about the status of top center Sasha Barkov.
All general manager/interim coach Tom Rowe would disclose on Thursday is that Barkov would miss that night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens and is out “indefinitely.”
Barkov, 21, was hit in the side by a Keith Yandle shot on the final shift he played before coming off the ice in the second period of Wednesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto.
Rowe did say he “guaranteed” that Barkov did not have a rib injury. Rowe did say the injury is something Barkov has been fighting for the past couple of games.
Barkov had an MRI on Thursday morning to determine the severity of his mysterious injury with Rowe saying “it’s not good news if he’s out indefinitely.”
Rowe added he may have more information following Thursday’s game although he has been mum since Barkov was hurt, finally saying Wednesday night that it was a “lower body” concern.
Florida did get some good news on the lineup front Thursday, however, as Vincent Trocheck was expected to play against the Canadiens.
Trocheck left the ice in overtime Wednesday and, although he came out for the shootout, Rowe said earlier in the day that Trocheck was questionable.
“He’s playing,” Rowe said. “He’s a tough kid, he plays through a lot of stuff and he wasn’t going to come out of the lineup [Thursday]. He knows the situation.”
Florida will definitely miss Barkov for however long he is out with Nick Bjugstad sliding up to center a new top line featuring Jaromir Jagr and Seth Griffith.
With Barkov hurt, two-thirds of Florida’s top trio is on the shelf; Jonathan Huberdeau has been out since severing his Achilles’ tendon during the preseason and is out until mid-to-late February.
“He’s our best player, plays in all situations and is out there, control of the game,” Yandle said of the possible loss of Barkov following Wednesday’s game.
Said Rowe: “Guys like Bjugstad are going to get to play more consistently for us; it’s a good thing for him. Derek MacKenzie is a guy who shows up to work every day so he will get more minutes than he has been getting.”
▪ Thursday’s matchup was a battle of the past two Florida backup goalies as James Reimer started for the Panthers against Montreal’s Al Montoya.
“Monty played great for us last year,” Rowe said. “I’m sure he’s excited about playing back here. He’s a good goaltender so we have to be ready.”
Montoya spent two seasons with the Panthers but was let go in the offseason as Florida wanted to go with a player (Reimer) it targeted who could step in and be a starter if Luongo got hurt.
James Reimer will be in net for Florida Panthers tonight likely against Al Montoya in the Backup Bowl presented by @strombone1 pic.twitter.com/6UpoBF0dcc— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) December 29, 2016
Rowe said Florida considered Montoya but only on a one-year deal; Reimer agreed to come to the Panthers and signed a five-year pact on July 1 as Montoya moved north to Montreal.
“We felt Reimer, potentially, can be a No. 1 for us down the road,” Rowe said. “If the dominoes didn’t fall, Montoya was definitely on our list.”
▪ Josiane Huberdeau, Jonathan’s younger sister, was expected to sing the Canadian national anthem before Thursday’s game.
