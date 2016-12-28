Barkov knocked out of Florida’s shootout loss to Toronto

The Florida Panthers had it rough Wednesday night.
Not only did Florida lose 3-2 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs at BB&T Center, but top-line center Sasha Barkov left in the second period with an undisclosed injury and did not return to the game.
The Panthers offered no update on Barkov during the game; how long their 21-year-old center will miss is not known.
Florida’s five-game, Atlantic Division homestand ends Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens and Wednesday’s loss makes the Panthers just 1-1-2 in a run at home it hoped would help its playoff standing.
Instead, the Panthers may go into the New Year closer to last place in the Eastern Conference than a playoff slot.
Florida came into the night closer to last place (three points in front of New Jersey) in the Eastern Conference than to Boston for third place (four points back) in the Atlantic.
Wednesday, the Maple Leafs beat the Panthers for the third time this season albeit by a lower margin than the previous 6-1 rout in Toronto last month.
Florida went into the third period down 2-0 but quickly evened things up.
Just 29 seconds into the third, Jonathan Marchessault knocked down a long shot from Keith Yandle, gathered in the puck and put it into the back of the net for his team-leading 11th of the season.
A few minutes later, Vincent Trocheck swooped in and beat four Toronto defensive players to score and make it a 2-2 game at 2:43 of the period.
Toronto took the first lead on yet another Auston Matthews goal after the Panthers failed to cash in on a pair of early power plays courtesy of a pair of stick penalties on Frederik Gauthier.
Vincent Trocheck scores to tie up Florida Panthers/Toronto Maple Leafs at 2. Florida with two goals 2:43 into the third.
Matthews, the Arizona-raised phenom who was the top pick in last June’s draft, knocked down a shot from Connor Brown while working inside on Roberto Luongo, reached out and swept the puck past the Florida goalie midway through the first.
The goal was Matthews’ 17th of his rookie campaign and first against Florida.
Florida came close to tying it midway through the second, but Barkov was stopped on a slick glove save from Frederik Andersen on the Panthers’ third power play chance of the night.
Toronto had a goal taken off the board when James Van Riemsdyk’s wrister was waved off after a Tom Rowe challenge in which video showed Nazem Kadri clearly interfering with Luongo.
The Leafs got the goal back moments later on a 4-on-4 chance when William Nylander roofed a shot over Luongo’s shoulder.
▪ Although Jonathan Huberdeau is out of a cast and is skating and working out, he’s not expected to return from Achilles’ tendon surgery for the next few months, Rowe said.
Huberdeau was hurt in Florida’s final exhibition game at the U.S. Military Academy against the Devils and had surgery soon afterward. Rowe said Huberdeau is on track to return by mid-February.
Defenseman Alex Petrovic, out since mid-November with an ankle injury, is out for the next month.
▪ Television analyst Steve Goldstein is getting to cover a bonus game this season as he will serve as a sideline reporter for NBC Radio’s coverage of the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 between the Blackhawks and Blues at St. Louis’ Busch baseball Stadium.
Goldstein plans to call Florida’s New Year’s Eve game in Dallas on Saturday and fly to St. Louis the following day.
THURSDAY: CANADIENS AT PANTHERS
▪ When, where: 7:30 p.m.; BB&T Center, Sunrise.
▪ TV/Radio: FSFL; 560 WQAM, 640 WMEN, 990 WMYM.
▪ Series: Florida leads 42-30-6.
▪ Scouting report: The Canadiens lost their final two games heading into the holiday break and played at Tampa Bay on Wednesday night. Florida won the only other meeting this season 4-3 in overtime on Nov. 15 after Aaron Ekblad beat Carey Price on a shot with a broken stick. The Panthers went 4-0 against the Canadiens last season.
