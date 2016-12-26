Jaromir Jagr sets NHL milestone, named player of the week

Jaromir Jagr was the talk of the hockey world last week.
He started this week atop it.
Jagr, 44, recorded five assists in three games last week to pass Mark Messier for second place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.
On Monday, the NHL named the Florida Panthers forward its top star of the week. Jagr beat out Los Angeles center Jeff Carter (five goals, three games) and Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot (2-0-1, 93 percent save rate) for the honor.
Jagr led the NHL with five assists last week including three against the Sabres on Tuesday to pull into a tie with Messier. He passed Messier in the third period of Thursday’s loss to the Bruins.
Jagr is now second on the Panthers with six goals and 21 points this season. He goes into Wednesday’s game against visiting Toronto third in NHL history in goals (755), fourth in games played (1,664) and sixth in assists (1,134).
