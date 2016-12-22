Jaromir Jagr moves into second in all-time scoring list, but Panthers lose

8:16 Pat Riley discusses Shaquille O'Neal's Heat career Pause

0:58 Shaquille O'Neal's jersey raised to the rafters

8:13 Shaquille O'Neal reflects on his time with the Miami Heat

2:54 Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:14 Police body cam video of man being rescued from burning car