Jaromir Jagr moves into second in all-time scoring list, but Panthers lose

Jaromir Jagr was presented with a golden stick at center ice and congratulated via video from Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky.
Yes, Jagr got his point.
Jagr took sole possession of second place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list as he assisted on Sasha Barkov’s third period goal in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in Sunrise.
The point was the 1,888th of Jagr’s Hall of Fame career. It pulled him past Messier and just 969 behind Gretzky.
“I’m honored to pass the baton onto you,” Messier said.
Said Gretzky: “You played the game the right way.”
Other than the Jagr celebration, Florida’s game wasn’t memorable in many ways as the Bruins found magic elixir against the Panthers once more.
The Bruins had lost six of their past eight — yet against the Panthers, they have won 16 of the past 19.
The Panthers were trying to put together their first three-game winning streak of the season yet fell short again.
With most anticipating Jagr’s ascent up the NHL record books, the Panthers struggled out of the gate and were probably quite lucky to go into the first break in a scoreless tie.
Florida wouldn’t survive the second unscathed as the B’s scored twice within a span of 3:04 against backup goalie James Reimer early in the session.
Jagr had plenty of chances to get his point but was snuffed out by goalie Tuukka Rask who has to just love seeing the Panthers on the schedule.
Finally in the third, Jagr and Barkov connected as they have many times in the past and got one past Rask.
In the end, an empty net goal with 1:23 left killed off any realistic chance Florida had at a victory.
Now 3-0 against Florida this season, Rask improved to 18-3-1 in his career against the Cats.
Boston got its first goal 2:09 into the second when Torey Krug picked off the puck in the neutral zone, worked in and found Frank Vatrano flashing in for the wrist shot.
Just over three minutes later, Patrice Bergeron got his 18th goal in 47 games against Florida to make it 2-0.
The Panthers get a chance to face a team they have played well against lately on Friday as Detroit visits BB&T Center just before the league’s Christmas break.
Florida is 3-0 against the Red Wings this season.
