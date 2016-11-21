Florida Panthers get Nick Bjugstad back following best road trip of the year

Fresh off their best road trip of the young season, the Florida Panthers got more good news on Monday: Nick Bjugstad is back and ready to play.
Florida, which won three out of four road games in a span of six days with wins in Montreal, Ottawa and New York, will have one of its top players back when the Panthers play host to the Flyers on Tuesday.
Bjugstad has been out since fracturing a bone in his hand during the final week of the preseason.
On Monday, Bjugstad was cleared by team doctors to begin playing and he’ll be in the lineup Tuesday.
“It has been tough watching because I spent a long summer training,” Bjugstad said last week before joining his teammates for the four-game road trip.
“We have the team. I’m ready to jump in and be a part of it.”
Bjugstad is joining a Florida team which has won four of its past five after going 3-1-0 on the road.
On Sunday, the Panthers won back-to-back games in Ottawa and New York; the 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers was Florida's first at Madison Square Garden in over three years.
“That was a big boost to our hockey team,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “The Rangers are a great team and I thought we held the fort in the first period then played a real good game.”
After handing the Canadiens their first home loss of the season — the Habs had been 10-0 at Bell Center — Florida got blown out in Toronto 6-1.
After a long flight to Ottawa because of fog, the Panthers struggled defensively yet got opportunistic goals and a terrific performance from goalie Roberto Luongo in a 4-1 win Saturday night in Ottawa.
“Lou was the first, second and third star of the game for us,” Gallant said of Luongo's performance while panning that of the rest of his team.
Florida followed that up with its first win at Madison Square Garden in more than three years as James Reimer stopped 33 shots while Vincent Trocheck and Sasha Barkov scored in the shootout for a 3-2 win.
“It feels great, especially getting a win that was huge,” said defenseman Keith Yandle, who scored his first goal as a member of the Panthers Sunday against his former teammates.
“It's certainly great to get a win, especially against the old team. [On the road] our goalie stole us a couple of games. When you get the goaltending we have, when you can score a couple of goals, that's big for us.”
THE SITUATION HAS BEEN YANDLED.— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 21, 2016
Keith's first with the club ties it up! pic.twitter.com/EIDd0b6oRT
Reimer was the losing goalie in Toronto yet earned MVP honors in New York.
“That was a great bounce-back game for him,” Gallant said. “He competed hard, gave us a great effort and got us two points.”
The road trip was, by far, Florida's best of the season to date although it was only the second extended road run of the year.
The Panthers left South Florida with just one road win (at Detroit on Oct. 30) and doubled that with their fourth overtime victory of the season over Corey Price and the Canadiens.
In its previous northern road trip, the Panthers went 1-3, winning in Detroit only after losing in Pittsburgh, Toronto and Buffalo.
So, reversing that on this trip -- save for another loss to the hot-at-home Maple Leafs -- bodes well for the Panthers as they head home for a few days.
Florida doesn't have its traditional long Thanksgiving homestand as its plays host to Philadelphia on Tuesday and the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
“This was a huge road trip for us,” Gallant said. “Now we have to go home and take advantage of home ice. To win three of four against those teams was real good for us.”
After that, the Panthers are back on the road for one of their toughest trips of the season as they travel to Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, Ottawa and Boston.
Florida came into Monday tied in points for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and a point back of Boston for third in the Atlantic Division.
Tuesday: Flyers at Panthers
When/where: 7:30 p.m.; BB&T Center, Sunrise.
TV/radio: FSFL; WQAM 560, WMEN 640, WMYM 990.
Series: Philadelphia leads 48-34-7.
Scouting report: This is the first of three meetings with Florida taking two of three in each of the past two seasons — with three consecutive wins on home ice. Philadelphia is coming off a 3-0 home loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday and have dropped five of its past seven. The Panthers have won four of five and have won two consecutive games for just the third time this season.
