Steven Kampfer clears waivers, remains with Panthers (for now); Jaromir Jagr returns

Steven Kampfer cleared waivers on Monday afternoon but his status with the Florida Panthers remains in limbo.
Although it appeared Kampfer would be sent to Florida's minor league team in Springfield, Massachusetts, had no other team taken him, the Panthers have an open roster spot with Jussi Jokinen on the injured list.
As of Monday afternoon, Kampfer remained on Florida's active roster as one of eight defensemen.
With Jokinen likely returning Thursday, the Panthers will have to make a roster move in the coming days.
"I just want to play," Kampfer said after Florida's morning skate at BB&T Center on Monday.
Kampfer was a healthy scratch in 11 of 12 games with the Panthers this season.
"He wants to play just like any player," coach Gerard Gallant said before Florida played host to Atlantic Division rival Tampa Bay on Monday night at BB&T Center (7:30 p.m.; FSFL).
"He works hard. I talk to Steven quite a bit, spoke about 10 days ago, and the position he's in is part of the business. He's the seventh defenseman on our team, and -- knock on wood -- we haven't had any injuries back there. It's tough for him, but he understands."
With Kampfer being waived on Sunday, the Panthers called up Jakub Kindl.
Jakub Kindl and Shawn Thornton are healthy scratches for Florida Panthers...Steven Kampfer status up in the air. Luongo in net v Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/vPOxz3Zhng— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 7, 2016
As has been the case for Kampfer in all but one game (at Buffalo) this season, Kindl will be scratched on Monday.
"It has been a crazy 24 hours, I just found out because I was ready to play down there on Sunday," said Kindl, who had been playing well at Springfield before getting the news he was headed back to Florida.
"I literally found out two hours before our game that I needed to pack and get to Florida. So, I really haven't talked to anyone. It is what it is."
The Panthers acquired Kindl at last year's trade deadline along with Jiri Hudler and Teddy Purcell.
While Kindl played in 19 games with the Panthers down the stretch, he was replaced in the lineup by Mike Matheson in Game 2 of the playoff series against the Islanders and was a healthy scratch for the final five games of that series.
"It's not like that is something I haven't been through in the past," Kindl said Monday. "The team played good in the playoffs. I could see that from the press box. ... I didn't myself going in just because we had been playing so well."
Shawn Thornton, who joined Kampfer in the lineup at Buffalo for his only game this season, was scratched again Monday.
-- Jaromir Jagr will be back in the lineup Monday after sitting out most of Saturday's loss to the Capitals due to what Gallant categorized Monday as a "charley horse."
Jagr was back with Florida's top line of Sasha Barkov and Jonathan Marchessault.
"Jags is fine," Gallant said. "He felt a lot better [Sunday], went out and skated by himself. He knows what it takes to be ready to play. When you're 45, there are going to be aches and pains. He works real hard."
-- Jokinen could be back with the Panthers on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks after missing the past nine games with a slight knee injury.
Gallant said Jokinen has been skating for the past 10 days.
"He's ready to play, will likely be back Thursday," Gallant said.
Gallant said Nick Bjugstad could return from his fractured hand next week.
Comments