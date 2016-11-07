Steven Kampfer clears waivers, remains with Panthers (for now); Jaromir Jagr returns

1:20 Denis Malgin fitting in nicely with the Florida Panthers Pause

2:01 Vincent Trocheck scores twice, lifts Panthers to OT win

1:22 Florida Panthers try and bounce back after slow start

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

2:45 Increase in Parkinson’s disease over 30 years, shows Mayo Clinic study

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind