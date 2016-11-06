Florida Panthers lose to Capitals without Jaromir Jagr, waive Steven Kampfer

The Panthers met up with the Washington Capitals for the second time this season on Saturday.
Although the circumstances of the game were different, the result was the same: A 4-2 victory for Washington.
When the two met in Sunrise last month, the Capitals jumped to a 2-0 lead and held on for the win.
Saturday night, the Panthers held a pair of one-goal leads (Jared McCann made it 1-0 in the first, Reilly Smith's goal 2-1 early in the third) only to watch the Capitals storm back thanks to some help via defensive lapses from the Panthers.
Down 2-1 in the third, Washington scored three goals off five shots in a span of 4:45.
Alex Ovechkin got things started and tied the score with 11:18 remaining before T.J. Oshie got his second of the night -- this one being the game-winner -- with 9:02 left.
Washington added the insurance goal fro Lars Eller less than three minutes later.
Roberto Luongo, despite the goals, played a strong game and stopped 32 shots.
"If it wasn't for him," Jonathan Marchessault said, "it would have been 9-2."
The Panthers played without star forward Jaromir Jagr for much of the night after he left with four minutes remaining in the first and didn't return.
Gallant said Jagr had a groin issue flare up, adding the injury didn't appear to be serious.
Jagr is questionable to play in Florida's second meeting of the year Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at BB&T Center.
"He had a little bit of a cramp in his groin and he was just a little bit too sore to come back," Gallant said. "He's basically day to day. He was too sore to come back."
Florida made a few roster moves on Sunday, placing defenseman Steven Kampfer on waivers while recalling Jakub Kindl from its AHL team in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Kampfer has been a healthy scratch for 11 of Florida's 12 games this season as has forward Shawn Thornton.
If Kampfer were to clear waivers -- with his budget-friendly contract of $612,500 expiring after this season, that's not expected -- he would likely be sent to Springfield.
Kindl was acquired by the Panthers at last year's trade deadline in a deal with the Detroit Red Wings.
Although Kindl played in 19 games with Florida to close the season, he was pulled from the lineup after Game 1 of the playoff series with the Islanders in favor of rookie Mike Matheson and didn't get back in.
Kindl was sent to the minors during training camp.
Kindl got his only goal of the season in his ninth game with the Thunderbirds on Saturday night.
MONDAY: LIGHTNING AT PANTHERS
▪ When, where: 7:30 p.m.; BB&T Center, Sunrise.
▪ TV/Radio: FSFL; WQAM 560, WMEN 640, WMYM 990.
▪ Series: Florida leads 62-51-10
▪ Scouting report: The Lightning took Game 1 of the season series with a 4-3 shootout win in the third game of the season. The Panthers haven't won consecutive games since. Last year, Florida beat out the Lightning for the Atlantic Division title by winning four of five games between the two.
