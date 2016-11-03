Trocheck nets two — including the OT winner — as Florida Panthers edge New Jersey Devils

1:20 Denis Malgin fitting in nicely with the Florida Panthers Pause

1:22 Florida Panthers try and bounce back after slow start

0:27 Panthers coach Gerard Gallant talks about loss to Bruins

0:49 Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo talks about the slow start to the season

0:56 Keith Yandle addresses Panthers lack of punch on power play

2:32 Big Additions: Marchessault, Sceviour lead Florida Panthers in scoring

2:18 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 in Toronto

2:13 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 to host Pittsburgh Penguins

2:01 Homecoming for Vincent Trocheck as Panthers head to Pittsburgh

2:33 Shane Harper has a night to remember for the Florida Panthers