Colton Sceviour, Jonathan Marchessault prove to be fine additions for Florida Panthers

2:18 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 in Toronto Pause

2:13 Florida Panthers lose 3-2 to host Pittsburgh Penguins

2:01 Homecoming for Vincent Trocheck as Panthers head to Pittsburgh

2:33 Shane Harper has a night to remember for the Florida Panthers

1:57 Jaromir Jagr keeps on going

1:05 Jaromir Jagr scores his 750th NHL goal

1:47 Mike Matheson scores his first NHL goal

2:43 Florida Panthers hitting the road

1:11 Jaromir Jagr gets a bobblehead

2:07 No. 16 Sasha Barkov honors Jose Fernandez with game-winning goal