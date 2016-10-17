Florida Panthers hit the road to renew rivalry with Tampa Bay Lightning

After a 2-0 start at home, the Florida Panthers packed their bags and hit the skies for their first road game of the season.
Florida visits Tampa Bay in the first of four anticipated games between the in-state, Atlantic Division rivals.
After the Panthers edged out the Lightning for the division title last year, many predict the two will battle for the crown again this season.
Both teams are off to 2-0 starts with wins against New Jersey and Detroit.
"It's always a good time to be able to get on the road and be with the boys," said goalie James Reimer, who is expected to get his first start of the year against the Lightning.
"Tampa Bay is obviously a big rivalry and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."
The Panthers took four of five against the Lightning last season and look to continue their strong play against Tampa Bay.
With wins in their first two games, the Panthers hope to continue their strong start.
Florida returns from Tampa and plays host to Washington on Thursday.
"We're not too high on winning the first two," Aaron Ekblad said. "We still need to fine-tune some things, obviously need to get the power play rolling. There's a lot of upside. We have two wins and realize we haven't played our best."
Four of Florida's first five games are at home with the team not leaving the state until it embarks on next week's true road trip which starts in Pittsburgh and makes stops in Toronto, Buffalo and Detroit.
"We've gotten off to a good start," coach Gerard Gallant said. "We have a big test in Tampa, should be fun. It's going to be a battle and it's a good rivalry. Last year we finished 1-2 in the Atlantic and we're two real good hockey clubs. Fortunately we're both 2-0; it's a good early test for us."
Although this is the first road game of the season for the Panthers, they have been away from South Florida since training camp started last month.
The Panthers spent much of their preseason away from home, playing games in Tampa, Canada, Dallas and West Point, New York.
"We're back into rhythm of things. Once the season starts, you jump right into it," Vincent Trocheck said.
"We're going to play just about every other day. I'm glad the season finally started. We have a lot of travel being based in Florida and we knew that coming into the season. We're used to it. But Tampa is an easy flight."
▪ Reimer hasn't officially been named Tuesday's starter although talk is he will get his first start of the season against the Lightning.
Signed to a five-year deal in the offseason, Reimer is expected to get more starts than others who have backed up Roberto Luongo in the past.
"They're obviously a skilled team, have a lot of guys who can shoot the pill," Reimer said. "It should be a good challenge."
Said Gallant: "If Reimer plays, he's going against a team that creates a lot of offense. They're one of the top scoring teams in the league. It's going to be a battle."
▪ Luongo earned NHL third star of the week honors after holding New Jersey and Detroit to one goal each as the Panthers opened 2-0.
Edmonton's Connor McDavid (three goals, six points in the three games) and Toronto rookie Auston Matthews (four goals in debut) took the first two stars.
Luongo's win against Detroit on Saturday was his 438th career victory, putting him past Jacques Plante for sixth on the all-time list.
TUESDAY: PANTHERS AT LIGHTNING
▪ When, where: 7:30 p.m.; Amalie Arena, Tampa
▪ TV/Radio: FSFL; 560 WQAM, 640 WMEN.
▪ Series: Florida leads 62-50-10
▪ Scouting report: Both teams are 2-0 and sit atop the Atlantic Division -- as many pundits predict they will end the season. Florida won four of five against the Lightning last season to top Tampa Bay for the division title.
