Barkov’s OT tally lifts Panthers by Devils in season opener

Florida Panthers Jared McCain raises his arms as he approaches teammates hugging Aleksander Barkov who scored the winning goal in overtime as they defeat the New Jersey Devils in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct.13, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jonathan Marchhessault, 81, looks at teammate Mark Pysyk, 13, after he scored the first goal in the first period as they play the New Jersey Devils in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, 1, prepares as New Jersey Devils Miles Woods, 44, fails to score in the first period in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jonathan Marchhessault, 81, after he scored the first goal in the first period as they play the New Jersey Devils in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jaromir Jagr, 68, celebrates after the teams first score of the season as New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, 35, and Ben Lovejoy, 12, retrieve the putt in the first period in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, 1, prepares as New Jersey Devils Miles Woods, 44, fails to score in the first period in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, 1, prepares as New Jersey Devils Miles Woods, 44, attacks the goal in the first period in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers wear the late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernndez's jersey as they warm-up as they prepare to play the New Jersey Devils in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers Alex Petrovic battles New Jersey Devils Miles Woods in the first period in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers jaromir Jagr, 68, shoots at the goal in the first period as they play the New Jersey Devils in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers Jonathan Marchhessault, 81, looks at teammate Mark Pysyk, 13, after he scored the first goal in the first period as they play the New Jersey Devils in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
Florida Panthers Alex Petrovic, 6, gets squeezed between New Jersey Devils Travis Zajac, 19, and Michael Cammalleri, 13, in the first period in the season opener at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2016.
