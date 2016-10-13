Florida Panthers

October 13, 2016 10:34 PM

Barkov’s OT tally lifts Panthers by Devils in season opener

By George Richards

grichards@miamiherald.com

After seeing their team score seven goals in the opener last season, the Florida faithful who filled BB&T Center on Thursday night got a good old-fashioned goalie duel between a pair of former teammates in the first game of the 2016-17 season.

Roberto Luongo, who left Vancouver not long after Cory Schneider did, made 23 saves and helped Florida beat Schneider and the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in overtime.

Florida won it when Sasha Barkov scored with 2:12 left in overtime. Schneider finished with 31 saves in the loss.

The Panthers scored their first goal of the season midway through the opening period when Jonathan Marchessault knocked a puck off New Jersey’s Ben Lovejoy and past Schneider.

Marchessault, who signed with the Panthers as a free agent from Tampa Bay, took a pass from Barkov and sent it toward the net — something the Panthers like seeing from a guy who is getting the best chance of his career playing on a line with Barkov and Jaromir Jagr.

The Devils evened things up late in the period with P.A. Parenteau — playing with his new team after just being picked off waivers from the Islanders — scoring with 28.7 seconds remaining.

The teams combined for 13 shots in a scoreless second period.

Florida opened the night by dropping the 2015-16 Atlantic Division championship banner from the rafters.

Related content

Florida Panthers

Comments

Videos

Florida Panthers take ice for warm-ups wearing Jose Fernandez jerseys

View more video

Team Stats


» View more stats

Sports Videos