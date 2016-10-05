Florida Panthers cancel game due to Hurricane Matthew

With Broward County under a hurricane warning, the Florida Panthers canceled their preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Thursday at BB&T Center.
The Panthers, who lost in a shootout in Dallas on Tuesday night, have one game left in their preseason and finish up Saturday at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, against the New Jersey Devils.
The last time the Panthers were forced to move a game because of a storm came in 2005 following damage to the arena and surrounding areas from Hurricane Wilma.
Florida’s training facility in Coral Springs was also badly damaged and had to be rebuilt after that storm swept through Broward.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to spend just a few days in West Point, traveling there following a practice Friday morning.
With the storm coming, however, the Panthers could fly out earlier than planned and work out Friday at West Point.
The team is expected to return from its trip by Monday as it prepares for its season opener next Thursday against the visiting Devils.
The Panthers are coming off their best regular season in franchise history as they won the Atlantic Division thanks to a team-best 103 points off 47 wins.
