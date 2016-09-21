Hockey’s back as new-look Florida Panthers report to training camp

2:17 Connor Brickey hopes Florida Panthers rookie camp kickstarts his run to a place on the roster Pause

2:47 James Reimer and Reto Berra talk about heading into training camp with the Florida Panthers

1:42 Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo is back on the ice after offseason hip surgery

1:48 Keith Yandle is ready to begin his first season with the Florida Panthers

2:43 Dmitry Kulikov is ready to wing it with the Buffalo Sabres

1:55 Erik Gudbranson has left the Florida Panthers but his preseason workouts remain in South Florida

1:08 Florida Panthers introduce new additions

0:54 Florida Panthers unveil new logos, uniforms at fan event

1:49 Florida Panthers co-owner Doug Citu displays his team's new jersey and logos

1:15 Florida Panthers' breakout star Vincent Trocheck discusses his season and future on Tuesday in Sunrise