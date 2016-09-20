Florida Panthers budding superstar suffers concussion

Aaron Ekblad was going to miss the start of Florida Panthers training camp, everyone already knew that.
The Panthers just hope their rising star just doesn’t miss much more than that.
Ekblad, the 20-year-old defenseman who signed the richest deal in franchise history this summer, suffered what appreared to be a concussion while playing for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto on Sunday night.
After being run into the glass by Finland’s Leo Komarov, Ekblad missed Monday’s game at Air Canada Center against Russia.
Ekblad is expected to miss the remainder of World Cup games as he heads back to South Florida although GM Peter Chiarelli says he’s day-to-day.
“I think there’s going to be an interesting conversation here between Team North America and the Florida Panthers,” Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliott Friedman said.
“The word I’m getting … is ‘concussion-like symptoms’.”
A source within the Panthers organization confirms its a mild concussion and the team will see how Ekblad feels Tuesday. The Panthers apparently have told the NHL they don’t want their prized player continuing in the tournament.
Ekblad is entering his third season with the Panthers and signed a eight-year, $60 million contract extension which kicks in next season.
The first overall pick of the 2014 NHL draft, Ekblad was the 2015 rookie of the year and has missed just five games with the Panthers over his first two seasons.
Still not convinced that @Ekblad5FLA is 20 years old. #WCH2016 https://t.co/pH7M1WQsmc— #WCH2016 (@NHL) September 17, 2016
Florida went 0-3-1 in the four games Ekblad missed last year because of a concussion he suffered on a hit from Edmonton’s Matt Hendricks.
“We’ve missed everything,” coach Gerard Gallant said then. “He’s a 19-year-old kid but means a lot to our team obviously.”
Said Jaromir Jagr: “I didn’t think we were going to miss him that much but we did.”
Teammate Vincent Trocheck is also part of Team North America (comprised of American and Canadian players age 23 and under) with Gallant serving as an assistant.
Florida’s Sasha Barkov and Jussi Jokinen are playing for Finland in the tournament.
The Panthers conclude rookie camp with a tournament game Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the IceDen in Coral Springs.
Florida veterans report to training camp Thursday with physicals at BB&T Center in Sunrise.
The first workout of the 2016-17 season comes Friday morning in Coral Springs.
