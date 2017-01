From equipment manager to NHL goalie, Jorge Alves has night to remember

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

0:47 Dolphins CB Lippet talks about hit that sidelined him

0:55 Dolphins' Landry talks loss to New England