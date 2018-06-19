Which Miami Dolphins players have the highest Madden 19 ratings?

The latest edition of the Madden video game franchise will be released on Aug. 10 for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One

But with a little less than two months until the game is available to the public, player ratings have already begun to be revealed.

The initial showing has mixed reviews for the Miami Dolphins.

Nine Dolphins players were given an initial rating of at least 80 — usually seen as the minimum for a low-end starter. Defensive end Cameron Wake and Reshad Jones led the way with overall ratings of 88.

It's fitting that Wake and Jones are Miami's top two players. Wake, despite being 36, is coming off a season in which he recorded 10 1/2 sacks. Jones earned his second Pro Bowl nomination last season after leading the Dolphins with 122 tackles while adding a pair of interceptions and five pass deflections.

Three players Miami acquired during the offseason are also in this top group: offensive lineman Josh Sitton (86), wide receiver Danny Amendola (83) and defensive end Robert Quinn (81).

The other four Dolphins: defensive lineman William Hayes (85), wide receiver Kenny Stills (83), running back Kenyan Drake (80) and wide receiver Devante Parker (80).

One player noticeably absent from the list is quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has impressed during organized team activities and minicamp after sitting out last season following surgery to repair his ACL. Barring a last-minute update, Tannehill is likely going to be rated no higher than a 79.

As a team, Miami has a 74 rating — tied with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts for the fourth-worst team ranking. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (90) top the team rankings.