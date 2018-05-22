Yet another encouraging sign in Ryan Tannehill's recovery from knee surgery

Ryan Tannehill appeared to take the practice field Tuesday without a brace on his reconstructed left knee, yet another signal that team doctors are pleased with the progress of his rehab.

Tannehill, who missed all of 2017 after retearing his left ACL, was seen running onto the team's practice field in video posted on social media by the organization.

That would be a change in approach from last offseason, when the team's medical staff recommended Tannehill wear a brace for practices and games to improve the stability of a knee that at that time had not been fixed surgically.

The brace he wore last year was designed to not limit his mobility. However, it did not prevent Tannehill from tearing the same ligament again during the second week of training camp.

“I am going to be wearing it throughout the season so I’m comfortable and it’s just second nature at that point,” Tannehill said when asked about the brace a year ago at this time.

One positive byproduct of Tannehill needing season-ending surgery last summer was that it strengthened his knee more than it would have been without it.

Doctors recently cleared Tannehill to practice, as Armando Salguero first reported.

And they apparently did so without the restriction of a brace. That could change, depending on his body reacts this week.

Tuesday's practice was closed, but the Dolphins will open Wednesday's OTA to the reporters.