Miami Dolphins claim ex-Jets quarterback Bryce Petty off waivers

The Dolphins now have enough arms for training camp.
A day after the Jets cut Bryce Petty, the Dolphins claimed the fourth-year quarterback off of waivers.
Petty becomes the fourth quarterback on Miami's roster, joining Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler and David Fales.
The Dolphins needed a fourth QB after going through the NFL Draft without selecting one. They did not sign a rookie free agent at that position, either.
Teams usually carry at least four quarterbacks into training camp to take the throwing load off of their top players.
Petty will be given the chance to compete with Osweiler and Fales for the backup job, but he will need to play better than he has thus far in his career to win that job.
The former fourth-round pick went 1-6 as a starter for New York and has a career 57.7 passer rating. The Jets were so unimpressed with Petty that they drafted Sam Darnold third overall and signed Teddy Bridgewater and re-signed Josh McCown in free agency.
He will presumably join the team next week for its offseason conditioning program.
